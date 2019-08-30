CHEAT SHEET
Spend Your Labor Day Weekend With an Extra 25% Off During Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack
It’s time to celebrate because Nordstrom Rack has cleared the rack and given you an extra 25% off clearance items during the long Labor Day weekend. The Clear the Rack sale is full of major discounts on designer brands that you'll keep around for years to come. Like the Maggy London Draped Asymmetrical Dress, down to $25. It’s the perfect dress to wear with sneakers or sandals now and a pair of boots in a few weeks when the weather changes. Guys can grab the Onia Jack Short Sleeve Shirt while it’s on sale for $23 with the extra discount. It’s versatile and comfortable to wear in any occasion. Pick it up in a handful of colors to pair with jeans, khakis, and more. Whatever you pick up from the Clear the Rack sale, you’ll be getting a great deal on styles you won’t really see anywhere else. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
