Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that winter is finally coming to a close, it’s time to start thinking about retiring our heavy jackets and coats to make space for some warmer-weather pieces. With the new season in mind, we decided to get in touch with our favorite Nordstrom fashion editors to get the lowdown on what is in this spring, and they gave us plenty of good news. Classics like well-tailored blazers, lightweight sweaters, and trousers are back this season–but with a nod to individual style and comfort. So now’s the time to splurge on a tailored blazer or lightweight trenchcoat–they will never go out of style, but they’re also on-trend right now. You’ll also see plenty of wide-leg pants, but with a sophisticated, polished feel (say goodbye to the slouchy-meets-sloppy silhouettes), and added pops of color in accessories like shoes and bags.

As I previously noted, preppy styles are also in vogue, so treat yourself to some gingham and madras prints, but don’t overlook those timeless tweed sets updated for the current season. Nordy’s editors also noted that abstract prints will replace traditional florals, and for men, we’ll continue to see dressed-up denim and easy-going bottoms like joggers. As for color palettes, all shades of pink are still going strong, which makes me feel like the future is rosy, but you’ll also still see plenty of neutral hues as well.

Scroll through to check out some of the top Nordstrom-editor-approved splurge pieces alongside their budget-friendly counterparts to add to your lineup this spring.

Veronica Beard Scuba Jacket SPLURGE: This highly-rated jacket is worth the splurge according to reviews; an all-season, all-occasion piece that elevates anything it's paired with. Made from a stretchy Italian scuba fabric, the updated zipper welt pockets and polished snaps give the classic a thoroughly modern update. Buy At Nordstrom $ 645 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Open Edit Hourglass Blazer STEAL THE LOOK: A staple and classic that's wallet-friendly, an always-perfect black blazer can be worn with anything from wide-leg pants to leggings and still looks stylish. This is offered in a stretch fabric with an hourglass cut, and is also offered in a pale blue shade, from Open Edit, Nordstroms in-house brand. Buy At Nordstrom $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Burberry Slim Fit Heritage Chelsea Trench Coat SPLURGE: While some collect shoes, my accessory of choice is a jacket, making even an inexpensive outfit look elegant. Burberry is known for putting a twist on the classics, and this belted, slim-fit trench with vintage-check lining is a forever piece to own. Buy At Nordstrom $ 2490 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Via Spiga Water Repellent Trench Coat STEAL THE LOOK: Via Spiga's belted trench will keep you dry in April showers and comes in a few other colors like pale pink and sage; it’s nicely detailed with buttons down the back. Buy At Nordstrom $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Zegna Baby Island Cotton & Cashmere Polo SPLURGE: A men’s polo shirt is reinvented in a cotton-cashmere blend, making the lightweight knit top appropriate for any occasion. Buy At Nordstrom $ 990 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rag & Bone Harvey Oversize Sweater Knit STEAL THE LOOK: A retro-styled men's button down top in a lightweight cotton blend from on-trend brand Rag & Bone will work with denim or slacks. Buy At Nordstrom $ 265 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Saint Laurent Men's Aviator Sunglasses SPLURGE: Chic Saint Laurent men's sunglasses are a statement of style and taste. Buy At Nordstrom $ 505 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Quay Australia Men's Aviator Sunglasses STEAL THE LOOK: Quay is a popular brand, and though these classic aviator style sunglasses are technically designed for men, they look killer on women too. Buy At Nordstrom $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Moschino Logo Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag SPLURGE: An effortless outfit maker, this Moschino chain-strap handbag also comes in black, with style variations in a rainbow of colors and metallics. Buy At Nordstrom $ 750 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nina Minaudière Top Handle Bag STEAL THE LOOK: A playful, crystal encrusted clasp and glossy finish make this functional little bag a scene-stealer. Seen here in ultra pink, it's also available in neutrals and a beautiful cerulean blue. Buy At Nordstrom $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons,Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.