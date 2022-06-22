Wondering If a VPN is Worth It? This VPN Costs Less Than $4 a Month and Can Protect Up to Six Devices
Stay Anonymous
It’s hard not to hear about VPNs nowadays, and you may have asked yourself, “What does a VPN do?” or “Is a VPN worth it?”. NordVPN makes a compelling case. It enhances your online privacy by rerouting your internet signal to a remote host, masking your IP address and location, and encrypting your data and browsing activity.
This increased security prevents third-parties from snooping on your online activity, an extremely useful tool if you like to use public WiFi. These networks are usually unprotected and frequent targets of cybercriminals looking to steal confidential data like banking or social media log-ins. Additionally, a VPN can be helpful when trying to avoid your ISP throttling your bandwidth while you’re streaming or online gaming.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.