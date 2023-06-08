CHEAT SHEET
Hollywood Star Noreen Nash Dies in Los Angeles at 99
Actress Noreen Nash, who starred in notable movies including The Southerner, Giant and The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold, has died in Los Angeles at 99. Her son Lee Siegel Jr. confirmed sad news to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. Nash played Texas cotton farmer Becky Devers in The Southerner and was the glamorous Hollywood star Lona Lane in Giant, alongside James Dean. She was married to Lee E. Siegel, known as the “Doctor to the Stars,” from 1942 until his 1990 death, and to Oscar-nominated actor James Whitmore of The Shawshank Redemption from 2001 until his 2009 death.