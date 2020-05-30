Police Chiefs Are Marching With Protesters Against George Floyd’s Death
The chief of police in Norfolk, Virginia marched Saturday with protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd and police brutality, according to video taken on the scene. Larry Boone walked with demonstrators after having conversations with several of them about police accountability: “I want to meet with each and every one of you if we can work together...All policemen, folks, aren’t bad.” Amidst shouts from protesters, he praised them for remaining peaceful: “You’ve shown the world how it’s done.” Protests over George Floyd’s death after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes have erupted across the country, in some places turning violent.
On the other side of the country, in another display of solidarity, the mayor of Santa Cruz, California, Justin Cummings, and the city’s police chief, Andy Mills, knelt on a downtown sidewalk alongside protesters Saturday morning.