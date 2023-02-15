Rail Operator Backs Out of Town Hall on Ohio Train Disaster, Citing Safety Concerns
NOW YOU’RE WORRIED?
Norfolk Southern, the company that operates the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, backed out of a town hall meeting on the disaster on Wednesday, just hours before it was set to take place. The rail operator said in a statement that officials had become “increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community.” The statement reiterated that Norfolk Southern is “committed to East Palestine and will continue to respond to community concerns through our Family Assistance Center and our hotline.” More than three dozen of the train’s cars derailed nearly two weeks ago on Feb. 3, with a resulting fire damaging a further 12 cars. The train’s cargo of chemicals—including vinyl chloride, a toxic, flammable gas—spurred the evacuation of the surrounding area as local officials warned of a possible explosion. In its statement, Norfolk Southern acknowledged that community members “are rightfully angry and frustrated right now,” with lingering questions about air and water quality, the clean-up process, and financial reimbursement.