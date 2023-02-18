CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Norfolk Southern Lobbied Buttigieg Against Stricter Train Proposal
ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER
Read it at The Washington Post
Representatives from Norfolk Southern, the company behind the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, met with federal officials in November and December to push back on a proposed rule intended to help during rail emergencies. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was among the officials present during the first meeting, according to a memo cited by The Washington Post. The proposed rule would “require trains, in most cases, to have two crew members,” the report said, but Norfolk Southern and other industry parties argued that it would increase labor costs. News organization The Lever has also reported on the rail industry’s efforts to curb regulation.