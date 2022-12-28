If You’ve Ever Used Your Straightener as a Makeshift Iron, The Nori Press Steam Iron Is for You

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one household task I dread more than anything, it’s ironing. It’s one of the reasons it takes me so long to get dressed every morning: I stare into the abyss of my closet and wonder which of my garments can get by without being steamed or pressed. I’ll resort to almost anything, whether using a wrinkle-release spray, a go-round in the dryer, or a quick steam near the shower to avoid ironing. And if I’m being honest, the traditional household iron has needed an update for years. Not only has this cumbersome tool been an eyesore in the laundry room for too long, but it also comes with the added burden of needing a bulky, difficult-to-store ironing board to accompany every job.

For the limited amount of time I spend ironing and steaming every week, I often wonder if there’s any way around this all-too-time-consuming, inconvenient chore. Turns out, there is, and if you’ve ever used a hair straightener as the makeshift iron, you’ll probably be on board with this invention.

It was actually fate that introduced me to the Nori Press Steam Iron—a modern, wrinkle-removal tool that will inspire you to toss out your decades-old iron and ironing board. I was scrolling through Instagram and saw a post about the Nori Press Steam Iron and decided to treat myself to the sleek, updated wrinkle-removal tool – and I have not regretted the decision one bit. Not only does the Nori Press Steam Iron press and iron clothes to perfection, but it also works as a steamer to eradicate all those pesky, unwanted wrinkles and imperfections.

The Nori Press The Nori Press Steam Iron looks a lot like a hefty hair straightener with two aluminum plates that clamp together, but don’t let the size of this 1.4-pound tool fool you: it packs a steamy punch. What usually takes me 15 to 20 minutes to iron, now only takes me about 10 minutes at most. You won’t only save time with the Nori Press Steam Iron, but it’s much easier to use than a traditional iron. Buy At Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The 14-inch press comes with six fabric-specific heat settings (poly, silk, wool, cotton, denim, linen), a pointed tip to access difficult-to-reach areas like collars and corners, a built-in sensor that shuts off the Nori Press after 10 minutes of no use, and elongated arms that surprisingly reach across all directions of your garment without bunching. And unlike regular irons, you won’t have to worry about spills and wet spots coating your clothes thanks to the easy-to-fill, cleverly hidden steam reservoir that releases at the command of a button. As long as you keep the tip of the Nori Press Steam Iron pointing upwards, you won’t have to deal with any spills.

There are two ways to use the Nori Press Steam Iron: on a flat surface, such as your bed, or hanging up. I tried both ways for a few of my dresses, shirts, and pants and found that the job was easier and quicker laying flat. It took me a few minutes to get a good, efficient momentum going, but about five minutes in, I was already nearly finished with the job, and my clothes looked crisp, refreshed, and ready to wear.

What I loved most about the Nori Press was that I only had to iron my garment on one side, thanks to the double aluminum plates that clamp the garment on both sides while you slide across the fabric. You might want to flip your clothes over to touch up some remaining wrinkles here or there, but overall, one time around on one side will do the job just fine.

One major piece of advice in using the Nori Press Steam Iron: take your time! It might be tempting to rush through the job with such an efficient, easy-to-use tool, but slow and steady is the best way to get the desired results. When I took my time carefully gliding over the wrinkles, they came out much quicker than if I rushed through the job; and even if you take your time, you’ll still come out ahead using the Nori Press Steam Iron.

So just who is the Nori Press Steam Iron for? Well, anyone who wants to save time and energy, but especially for those with limited space—looking at you, studio apartment dwellers! You can store away in its beautiful, compact box and save valuable storage space compared to making room for an iron and an ironing board. And also, world travelers, you’ll love this mini steamer iron. This handheld tool stores away easily in a carry-on bag and will keep you looking fashionable and wrinkle-free through all your adventures. While $120 is definitely a splurge on a modern-day iron, I promise you won’t dread the task of ironing and steaming anymore with the Nori Press Steam Iron.

