Norm Macdonald to Host Talk Show on Netflix
ABOUT TIME
Comedian Norm Macdonald announced Friday that he is taking a version of Norm Macdonald Live, his popular podcast and YouTube show, to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of Norm Macdonald Has a Show, on which the host will interview celebrity guests alongside his “trusty sidekick” Adam Eget. The deal follows a 2014 campaign Macdonald waged on his own behalf to take over for Craig Ferguson on CBS’ The Late Late Show; the network ultimately picked James Corden instead. Recent guests on the former SNL “Weekend Update” anchor’s podcast have included David Letterman, Mike Tyson, and Caitlyn Jenner. Letterman, who recently launched his own monthly program on Netflix, is apparently on board to serve as the new show’s “location scout.” —Matt Wilstein