District Attorney Admits: Malcolm X Killers Are Innocent

Two of the men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X are expected to be exonerated on Thursday after a 22-month investigation.

Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam are likely to have their murder convictions tossed—an extraordinary development that will be a boon for critics who have for years expressed doubts over who killed the influential Black civil rights leader.

The investigation was carried out by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and lawyers for Aziz and Islam. Their findings revealed that the FBI and New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely would have yielded the acquittal of both men.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced the news in an interview with The New York Times. “These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” he said.