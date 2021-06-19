Oregon Cops Search for Suspect in String of Deadly Attacks in North Bend
MANHUNT
Police in North Bend, Oregon are on the hunt for a suspect in three separate attacks Friday, CNN reports. The attacks, which left three people dead and one critically injured, occurred throughout the town Friday. Police say the suspect ran over a man and woman outside a casino Friday morning before making his way to a cannabis shop, and shooting an employee inside. Once police were given the description of his vehicle, a pick-up truck, they followed it to an RV park near the casino where they found a man dead in a different truck, they said. They later found the suspect’s truck on a highway—on fire, with no sign of the suspect. Police have released footage of the suspect in hopes of public assistance, though they believe him to be armed and a public threat.