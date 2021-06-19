CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Oregon Cops Search for Suspect in String of Deadly Attacks in North Bend

    MANHUNT

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    North Bend Police Department

    Police in North Bend, Oregon are on the hunt for a suspect in three separate attacks Friday, CNN reports. The attacks, which left three people dead and one critically injured, occurred throughout the town Friday. Police say the suspect ran over a man and woman outside a casino Friday morning before making his way to a cannabis shop, and shooting an employee inside. Once police were given the description of his vehicle, a pick-up truck, they followed it to an RV park near the casino where they found a man dead in a different truck, they said. They later found the suspect’s truck on a highway—on fire, with no sign of the suspect. Police have released footage of the suspect in hopes of public assistance, though they believe him to be armed and a public threat.

    Read it at CNN