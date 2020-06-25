Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Being Caught on Tape Talking About ‘Slaughtering’ Black People
Three police officers from Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after they were caught on tape using racist slurs and discussing plans to “slaughter” Black people in another civil war. The Washington Post reports that the cops—Officer Michael Piner, Cpl. Jesse Moore, and Officer James Gilmore—were accidentally recorded talking in their patrol cars, with audio revealing Piner predicting that Black Lives Matter protests would lead to civil war. “I’m ready,” Piner said, adding that he’d buy an assault rifle. “We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them fucking [n-----s,]” he said. For his part, Moore can be heard describing a local Black female court official as a “fucking N*gro magistrate” along with a gay slur. When confronted with the recording, Moore and Gilmore somehow insisted they were “not racist,” with Moore saying he was just “feeding off Officer Piner.” Announcing the firing of the officers, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, who is Black, called the recordings “brutally offensive.”