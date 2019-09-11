CHEAT SHEET
WINNER
Republican Dan Bishop Wins North Carolina Special Election
Republican state Senator Dan Bishop narrowly defeated opponent Dan McCready in a special election for North Carolina’s 9th House district late Tuesday. Bishop, who is known for authoring North Carolina’s law that dictated which public bathrooms transgender people can use, defeated moderate Democrat McCready by about 2 percent just one day after President Trump campaigned for Bishop in North Carolina. McCready, 36, a former Marine turned solar energy project financier, was already a familiar name in the district. McCready trailed by about 1,000 votes in an election for the same seat last November, which was later invalidated after evidence surfaced of voter fraud. McCrae Dowles, an operative hired by McCready’s previous opponent Mark Harris, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges of illegal ballot handling in February 2019 related to the 2018 election.