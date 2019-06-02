North Carolina Debating Tricky Consent Rape Law

The state of North Carolina is set to debate a complicated law on consent. Currently, North Carolina is the only state that allows for a legal loophole for accused rapists when it comes to consent, according to CNN. Under the current law, a woman cannot legally withdraw consent once it has been given, which means a man accused of rape can often beat the charges on a technicality. According to the new legislation draft, “A person who consents to vaginal intercourse or to a sexual act can withdraw that consent at any time during the course of that vaginal intercourse or sexual act. That would bean that, contrary to the current law in place, “A defendant who continues the act of vaginal intercourse after consent is withdrawn is deemed to have committed the act of vaginal intercourse by force and against the will of the other person.”