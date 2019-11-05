CHEAT SHEET
North Carolina Drug Lab Busted for Producing DMT to Put in Vape Pens: Police
Police say they seized $4 million worth of drugs from a Wake Forest, North Carolina, home and that two men arrested in connection with operating a drug lab in the home were producing DMT to put into vape pens. Daniel Ray Hawkins, 33, and Benjamin Blake Lumpkin, 35, were arrested on charges of manufacture of a schedule I drug, maintaining a dwelling, possession of precursors, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, the Raleigh News & Observer reports. The lab was allegedly used to manufacture dimethyltrypamine, a hallucinogenic drug, and interviews suggested Hawkins and Lumpkin were putting DMT in vape pens, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The State Bureau of Investigations will have the lab torn down by a private firm in South Carolina, the press release said. Hawkins and Lumpkin are being held on $835,000 bail.