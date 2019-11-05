CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    WILD

    North Carolina Drug Lab Busted for Producing DMT to Put in Vape Pens: Police

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Police say they seized $4 million worth of drugs from a Wake Forest, North Carolina, home and that two men arrested in connection with operating a drug lab in the home were producing DMT to put into vape pens. Daniel Ray Hawkins, 33, and Benjamin Blake Lumpkin, 35, were arrested on charges of manufacture of a schedule I drug, maintaining a dwelling, possession of precursors, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, the Raleigh News & Observer reports. The lab was allegedly used to manufacture dimethyltrypamine, a hallucinogenic drug, and interviews suggested Hawkins and Lumpkin were putting DMT in vape pens, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The State Bureau of Investigations will have the lab torn down by a private firm in South Carolina, the press release said. Hawkins and Lumpkin are being held on $835,000 bail.

    Read it at Raleigh News & Observer