Ex-Cop Who Was Accused of Planting Drugs Gets No Jail Time
Read it at Charlotte Observer
An ex-cop in North Carolina who was accused of egregious police misconduct will receive no jail time after accepting a plea deal this week. The former deputy, David Scott Burroughs, previously faced allegations that he had planted drugs in the car of his ex-girlfriend’s new partner, Ray Kifer. The alleged set-up was the culmination of multiple incidents of police harassment, Kifer has claimed. According to the Charlotte Observer, in 2019 Burroughs was charged with “making a false police report, obstructing justice, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.” He was found guilty on the obstruction of justice and heroin charges. A civil lawsuit remains active.