GOP Congressional Candidate Deletes Insta Photos From Hitler’s Retreat
‘BUCKET LIST’
Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old Republican who sensationally beat his Trump-backed primary opponent in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District in June, has deleted nine photos he posted on Instagram in which he appeared to relish a trip to Hitler’s holiday retreat. Cawthorn called Hitler “the Führer” in his posts, a term of reverence, and said the trip to the Eagle’s Nest, where Hitler planned horrific atrocities, was on his “bucket list.” He also referred to Hitler as “a supreme evil” in the posts, accompanied by photos of himself smiling. The pics were deleted the same day that Jezebel reported on Cawthorn’s ties to the far-right. He named his real estate company SPQR, a term used by white nationalists, and he has an early American flag in his home, which anti-racism groups say has been appropriated by far-right extremists.