North Carolina Republican Pol Demoted After Racist Remark
A Republican lawmaker in the North Carolina House of Representatives has lost his leadership role after asking a question implying that his Black colleague only got into Harvard because he was “an athlete or a minority.” Rep. Jeff McNeely resigned from his deputy whip position after facing backlash for the question, which he posed to Democratic Rep. Abe Jones, The Charlotte Observer reported. When asked if McNeely’s remark caused his resignation, the director of the legislature’s Republican caucus said, “I think it’s pretty apparent, that’s why.” Another Republican deputy whip also lost their position after joking that a colleague who referenced her faith while speaking must have been talking about the “Church of Satan.”