NC House Speaker Busted in Alleged Sordid Affair: Court Docs

North Carolina’s House Speaker Rep. Tim Moore has been accused of “an egregious abuse of power” in a lawsuit filed June 18 by the husband of a woman the Republican legislator allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair with.

The filing says Moore’s affair lasted three years with Jamie Liles Lassiter and that Moore “used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in North Carolina” to entice Lassiter, then-executive director of the NC Conference of Clerks, into a relationship and even “persuaded her to engage in degrading acts to satisfy his desires.”

The document states the husband–Apex Town Council member Scott Lassiter–only discovered the affair in December 2022 after rumors prompted him to follow her movements.

On the night of Dec. 21, Jamie was found dining with Moore, instead of seeing a movie with a girlfriend as she stated she was doing, the lawsuit says. Scott followed the pair, who eventually went back to Moore’s residence, “where they spent hours together and, upon information and belief, had sexual intercourse.”

When confronted the next day, Jamie allegedly broke down in tears and confessed to “group sex with other individuals seeking Defendant Tim Moore’s political favor.” The Lassiters separated in January 2023 after efforts to revive the marriage failed and Jamie said she felt she had no way out of the affair for fear of losing her job.

The filing alleges that Moore then hired a mystery man to place a secret, motion-activated camera on Scott’s property to “capture photos and videos of Plaintiff that Defendant Tim Moore could use to persuade Plaintiff not to pursue any of the valid legal claims against him.”

But after discovering the camera, Scott swapped it out for his own.

Images captured the unidentified man, dubbed “John Doe,” sneaking onto the property at numerous times, but at 3:18 a.m. a week later, he returns to retrieve the spy camera capture and realizes it wasn’t the same one he installed and destroys it, the court documents state.

It was too late, however. The pictures of the intruder had already been downloaded.

“In an effort to cover up Defendant Tim Moore’s unlawful conduct with Mrs. Lassiter, upon information and belief, Defendant Tim Moore and Defendant John Doe willfully and wantonly interfered with [Lassiter’s] property rights and right to privacy by entering upon [Lassiter’s] property in the middle of the night and installing equipment intended to surreptitiously record [Lassiter’s] private actions in his own home,” the lawsuit states.

Lassiter's attorney Alicia Jurney told the Daily Mail: “John Doe is currently an unidentified defendant. We would like to identify him as soon as possible so that he can be named and served in Mr. Lassiter's pending civil action.”

North Carolina is one of a handful of states that allows spouses to sue someone for interfering with their marriage. Scott is suing for “alienation of affection.”

Moore told The News & Observer that he had had an “on-again, off-again” relationship with Jaime Lassiter, denied it was an affair and said he would “vigorously defend (the lawsuit), stand up for myself, and also look at any countersuits that we have.”