Attackers in Ski Masks Allegedly Kidnapped 7-Week-Old North Carolina Infant and Her Mom

A North Carolina infant was found after she and her mother were allegedly kidnapped by masked assailants on Thursday. The mother told police she was able to escape her kidnappers, and the 7-week-old baby was later found safe.

According to Fox Carolina, the woman and her child—named Shaylie—were kidnapped by two suspects and were taken away in a silver 2014 Mazda CX-5 with North Carolina license plate EMX-5984. The car was later located in Henderson County.

Asheville Police Department described the suspects to be a thin “male and female” wearing ski masks. In a tweet, police said the woman had black hair and the man had red hair. Public Information Officer Christina Hallingse confirmed to The Daily Beast that the woman and child were kidnapped together. A local reporter with WLOS-13 tweeted that the baby was found by a homeowner after he heard her crying and discovered her by a rock on his property.

Hallingse also said the woman was able to get away from the kidnappers, but would not elaborate on how she escaped. The mother is now with Henderson County deputies. According to police, before the alleged kidnapping, Shaylie was last seen wearing a “pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.”

Asheville Police told The Daily Beast that the baby was found safe in Henderson County, and the incident was currently under investigation. At press time, Shaylie was not yet reunited with her mother.