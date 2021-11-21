North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Says Straights Are ‘Superior’ to Gays
AT IT AGAIN
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is back at it again with homophobic comments—this time at a Winston-Salem church, reports the News & Observer. Robinson, who is widely believed to be preparing to enter the 2024 gubernatorial race, gave a sermon at Berean Baptist Church where he questioned the “purpose” of being gay. He then claimed heterosexual couples are “superior” to gay couples, according to the report. “If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing,” Robinson said in his rambling sermon. He proceeded to compare being gay to “what the cows leave behind” in addition to maggots and flies.
This isn’t the first time he’s made disparaging, offensive comments about the LGBTQ+ community—state Democrats have previously called for his resignation while the White House called his past remarks “repugnant.” Robinson enthusiastically agreed when a gay man confronted him and asked if he thought his heterosexual relationship was “superior” to his and his husband’s relationship. “These people are superior because they can do something these people can’t do,” referring to offspring. “Because that’s the way God created it to be.”