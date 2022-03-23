Anti-Abortion Lt. Gov. Says He Paid for Abortion After Impregnating Woman in 2012
RULES FOR THEE...
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a conservative Republican who frequently rails against abortion rights, paid for a woman to have an abortion after impregnating her in 1989, according to Axios. Robinson made the admission in a 2012 Facebook comment that resurfaced Tuesday when a Twitter user shared a screengrab of it. “How can so many people ‘Praise God’ with their mouths then vote for a man who supports gay marriage and abortion with their hands,” Robinson wrote, referring to then-President Obama. “It’s wrong when others do it and it was wrong when I ( YES I ) paid to have MY own child aborted in 1989.” Robinson’s virulent anti-abortion stance extends to his apparent belief that when a woman is pregnant, “it’s not (her) body anymore.” Robinson, who has previously described gay and transgender Americans as “filth,” is campaigning for governor in the 2024 elections. He has so far raised $1.5 million, up to four times more than other candidates have at this point in past races.