Leading North Carolina Guv Candidate Quoted Hitler in Facebook Posts
‘POORLY WORDED’
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the leading GOP candidate for governor with a history of outrageous comments, quoted Hitler and downplayed the legacy of the Holocaust in recently unearthed social media posts. Robinson was already known for his often outlandish remarks—decrying school shooting survivors as “spoiled little bastards,” calling heterosexual couples “superior” to gay couples, claiming God doesn’t want women leaders—but the newly unearthed posts display a new level of callousness from the Republican. The posts to Facebook over the years, unearthed by Jewish Insider, add to outlandish and often offensive comments made by the man vying to take North Carolina’s top job. Earlier this month, Robinson admitted that “there have been some Facebook posts that were poorly worded on my part” but claimed “there is no antisemitism standing here in front of you.”