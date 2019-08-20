CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    GRISLY

    North Carolina Man Confesses to Killing His Teen Daughter: Police

    Shira Feder

    Union Country Sheriff's Office

    Joshua Lee Burgess, 32, walked into the North Carolina Union County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning and confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter, Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, authorities said Tuesday. His daughter had been visiting him for the weekend. Burgess allegedly said he had no criminal history and told the police they would find a dead body in his home. Deputies dispatched to Burgess’ home found his dead daughter’s body, though her cause of death and circumstances surrounding it are not yet clear. Burgess has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

    Read it at ABC News