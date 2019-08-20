CHEAT SHEET
North Carolina Man Confesses to Killing His Teen Daughter: Police
Joshua Lee Burgess, 32, walked into the North Carolina Union County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning and confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter, Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, authorities said Tuesday. His daughter had been visiting him for the weekend. Burgess allegedly said he had no criminal history and told the police they would find a dead body in his home. Deputies dispatched to Burgess’ home found his dead daughter’s body, though her cause of death and circumstances surrounding it are not yet clear. Burgess has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.