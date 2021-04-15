Man Shoots His Masked Grandson During Break-In, Cops Say

CHEAT SHEET
A man shot his grandson early Thursday morning after the younger relative broke into his house, according to police in Burke County, North Carolina. The grandson wore a mask during the home invasion, possibly obscuring his identity from his grandfather. Police recovered the mask near the home. The grandson survived the shooting and returned to his home a mile away, where his girlfriend called 911. He was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition. The grandfather was also treated at a nearby hospital but released Thursday afternoon. According to local news station WSOC-TV, the grandson had told neighbors recently that he was struggling to pay his rent. Authorities did not disclose either man’s name.