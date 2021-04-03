North Carolina Man Trashes Korean-Owned Convenience Store With Metal Pole
A man trashed a convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, owned by a Korean-American family this week as racist attacks against Asian-Americans continue to spike around the country. Mark Sung, the owner of the Plaza Sundries, said it was not the first time such an incident has occurred. Security footage showed the man entering the store, pulling down a rack of snacks, and swinging wildly with a metal pole stripped off a street sign. Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, 24, has been arrested for allegedly perpetrating the attack and charged with robbery, injury to personal property, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and making threats. Midway through the rampage, another man entered the store and cheered him on. The cheering man later returned to harass Sung’s mother as she cleaned up the store and attempted to follow her to the bathroom, the proprietor said.