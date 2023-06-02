CHEAT SHEET
Pastor Caught Dealing Weed and Mushrooms Out of Church, Police Say
Come for the scripture, stay for the shrooms? That might’ve been the sales pitch for the pastor and his son who police charged this week for allegedly dealing weed and psychedelic mushrooms out of their North Carolina church. Police said they found 12 pounds of marijuana, 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2 pounds of THC wax, among other items at South Side Baptist Church at the church of Lexington, North Carolina, according to USA Today. After reports came in of someone manufacturing marijuana out of a building behind the church, police investigated and charged the father and son duo with several drug-related felonies.