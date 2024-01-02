North Carolina Pastor Accused of Trying to Deep-Fry Man’s Head

Read it at WWMT
A North Carolina pastor is facing assault charges after he was accused of trying to shove a man’s head into a McDonald’s deep fryer. Dwayne Waden of Elevated Life International Ministries was arrested Thursday by the High Point Police Department after allegedly punching a co-worker of his wife, who is training to be a McDonald’s manager, then forcing the colleague’s head down towards the fryer. The 34-year-old victim—who Waden claimed had “disrespected” his spouse—was taken to the hospital with contusions and scratches, according to police. Waden, 57, was booked and released on $1,000 bond.