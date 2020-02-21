CHEAT SHEET
    After 21 Years, N.C. Police Use DNA to Arrest Mom for ‘Baby Michael’ Murder Case

    NEVER FORGOTTEN

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Cumberland County Sheriff

    North Carolina police say they used forensic genealogy to solve a cold case: the death of a newborn baby tossed from a moving car 21 years ago. Detectives from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office arrested 54-year-old Deborah Riddle O’Conner and charged her with the murder of the infant known only as “Baby Michael.” In 1999, a passerby noticed a bag on the side of the road and found the baby, less than 24 hours old, its umbilical cord still attached; police said he died from blunt force trauma. The case remained unsolved for two decades, until investigators sent the infant’s DNA to a company that traced the family line, giving them new leads. They say O’Conner admitted that baby was hers.