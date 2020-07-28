CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    North Carolina Professor Forced to Retire Over Racist Posts Died By Suicide

    CAUSE OF DEATH

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Bruce Ellefson/UNCW

    A University of North Carolina, Wilmington professor, who was found dead in his home last week, has been ruled to have died by suicide, police said Monday. Mike Adams, who taught sociology and criminology, had been forced to retire early after drawing a backlash over racist comments he posted on social media. Adams had been set to retire from the university on Aug. 1 and receive a $500,000 payout from the school for his departure. Police discovered his body during a wellness check after he had reportedly not been seen or heard from in several days.

    Read it at NBC News