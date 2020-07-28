North Carolina Professor Forced to Retire Over Racist Posts Died By Suicide

Read it at NBC News
A University of North Carolina, Wilmington professor, who was found dead in his home last week, has been ruled to have died by suicide, police said Monday. Mike Adams, who taught sociology and criminology, had been forced to retire early after drawing a backlash over racist comments he posted on social media. Adams had been set to retire from the university on Aug. 1 and receive a $500,000 payout from the school for his departure. Police discovered his body during a wellness check after he had reportedly not been seen or heard from in several days.