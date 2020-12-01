CHEAT SHEET
North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a statement Tuesday. “I want to let folks know that I tested positive for COVID-19 today and will be quarantining on the farm for a bit,” Budd said in the statement. “I have very mild symptoms, but I’m still working with my district and DC staff remotely.” Budd, 49, represents North Carolina’s 13th District.
Budd is the second member of Congress to announce a positive test for the virus this week. On Monday, the office of Rep. Austin Scott, a Georgia Republican, said he had tested positive for the virus.