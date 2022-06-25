North Carolina ‘Serial Killer’ Killed Missing Woman and Poisoned Her Mother: Feds
COLD-BLOODED
Nancy Rego went missing the same day her mother passed away in 2017. For five years, authorities couldn’t figure out why—until now. Prosecutors believe that Daniel Printz, a handyman who recently got a life sentence without parole after pleading guilty to kidnapping and homicide, is responsible. In Printz’s plea agreement, he acknowledged his role in the death of three more victims, including Rego and her mother, Dorothy Sellers, authorities say. Prosecutors say he gave Sellers a deadly dose of prescription meds, and Rego, who was apparently dating Printz when she vanished, was shot and killed. But prosecutors will not pursue additional charges. Printz collected Rego’s Social Security check for years after she vanished, an FBI affidavit says. Authorities said they haven’t found Rego’s or Sellers’ bodies and don’t expect to. “We believe—and the evidence supports—that Printz disposed of their bodies in a way in which they are unrecoverable,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Shoemake told the Charlotte Observer.