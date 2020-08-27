North Carolina State Orders Students on Campus to Move Out Due to ‘Rapid Spread’ of Coronavirus
DORM DOOM
North Carolina State University has asked all students living on campus to vacate by September 6 due to the “rapid spread” of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the University’s chancellor. “Over the past few days, our campus community has experienced a quickly rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in both on- and off-campus housing,” Randy Woodson wrote. “We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students. However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable.” North Carolina State documented 325 cases out of 3,105 tests administered from August 20 to August 26. Colleges across the country have struggled to find the right balance of in-person and virtual classes as the coronavirus pandemic continues.