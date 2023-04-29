CHEAT SHEET
Teen Burned Nearly 80 Percent of Body After TikTok Challenge Gone Wrong
A sixteen-year-old from North Carolina has been hospitalized for burns covering almost 80 percent of his body after attempting a TikTok challenge that went horribly wrong last week. Mason Dark and his friends attempted to create a torch using a can of spray paint and a lighter, which caused Dark’s body to be engulfed in flames. Dark took off his shirt before jumping into a nearby river to mitigate the flames, but still emerged with severe injuries. “He is unrecognizable,” his mother Holli Dark told WRAL News. She also noted the risk of infection from the river water is high, according to a GoFundMe established by the Dark family. Dark is expected to remain in the University of North Carolina Burn Center for at least six months.