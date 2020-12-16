CHEAT SHEET
Tiny North Carolina Town Plagued By Vultures Fights Back With Cannon
A small town in North Carolina has a vulture problem, and they’re fighting it with a cannon. Vultures have been gathering on the rooftops of buildings in Bunn for weeks, the Charlotte Observer reports. “An automated propane cannon will be temporarily installed on the roof of the gymnasium of Bunn High School,” the town wrote in a Dec. 15 Facebook post. “They will be programming the cannon to fire in the morning, afternoon and evening when vultures are likely to be roosting.” It is unknown why the carnivorous birds flocked so intensely to the town of 366 people.