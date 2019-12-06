N.C. Towns Cancel Christmas Parades Amid Fears of Violence Over Confederate Groups
Two North Carolina towns have canceled their annual holiday parades amid fears of violence due to confederate groups’ participation in the events. Wake Forest, North Carolina, canceled its holiday parade for what is thought to be the first time since it started over 70 years ago, due to the “potential for violence,” according to a press release. The decision comes a week after Garner, North Carolina, canceled its Christmas parade over similar concerns. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Garner had plans to include a float sponsored by a chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans but said social media posts led town officials to believe “the event could be targeted for disruption.”
Wake Forest officials said they had received credible information that “extremist” groups on both sides of the issue were making plans online to attend the parade. Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree told the News & Observer that no one from either side has made any threats, but officials were worried that the two sides would clash and the situation would get out of hand. Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones said in a video that the decision to cancel the parade “is an unfortunate consequence for what happens when outside agitators make it known that they will use local events like our parade to sow hate and spark chaos.”