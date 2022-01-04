State Trooper Kills His Brother, Also a Trooper, During Traffic Stop
‘OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN’
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died of injuries sustained after being hit by his brother, also a trooper, during a traffic stop. Trooper James Horton was responding to help his brother, Trooper John Horton, during a traffic stop but lost control of his vehicle. He hit his brother’s stationary patrol vehicle, then hit both John Horton and a detained driver he was standing on the roadside with. The unidentified driver was killed while John Horton was taken to a hospital, where he later died. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” the commander of the State Highway Patrol said in a statement. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.” The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision.