North Carolina Voters Move to Block Cawthorn’s Re-Election Bid
Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s re-election bid is facing a legal challenge from a group of 11 North Carolina voters who are arguing that his participation in a rally preceding the Jan. 6 riots should bar him from holding office. On the morning of the violent attack, Cawthorn gave a speech accusing Democrats of silencing the opposition and broadcasted unfounded claims regarding the 2020 election. The lawsuit was filed by way of the State Board of Elections, and claims that Cawthorn violated the 14th Amendment, which reads that no one “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”