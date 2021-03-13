North Carolina School Apologizes for Pro-Slavery 4th Grade Assignment
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
A North Carolina school has apologized for an assignment that saw fourth graders tasked with tweeting as if they lived in the South during the Civil War. Students at Waxhaw Elementary School devised hashtags like “#SlaveryforLife” and created accounts with handles like @dontStopSlavery. One student, apparently in keeping with the assignment, wrote on the wall that held all the tweets, “You may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it.” Union County NAACP member Kimberly Morrison-Hansley told the News & Observer, “It should be deeply disturbing to anyone.” The school said in a statement, “This type of assignment is unacceptable… [We are] actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion.”