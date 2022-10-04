North Carolina Woman Accused of Trying to Castrate Stepson
HORRIFIC
A Wilson County woman was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and child abuse after she allegedly burned and attempted to castrate her stepson. Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, faces a total of seven charges for the horrific conduct against the 5-year-old child, including a count for malicious castration, 1st degree kidnapping, and three counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, police said. The adopted child’s injuries came to light after medical personnel reported the case to the Department of Social Services after treating him for third-degree burns on July 29 at Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department. In addition to the burns, the child suffered bruising to his face, arms, head, legs, back and his genital region, according to police, and some were in the process of healing upon his arrival at the Wilson ER. Byrd’s husband, Timothy Dean Byrd, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, leaving three children in her care, two of which were adopted in 2019. Byrd is held on a $2 million secured bond.