North Carolina Woman Caught on Video Using N-Word: ‘I Would Say It Again to Them’
A North Carolina woman who was caught on video using the n-word to address a group of black women dining in a restaurant on Tuesday told local news station WRAL that she would use the racist slur again. An argument broke out between Nancy Goodman and the two women—Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw—at Bonefish Grill earlier this week after Goodman confronted the women, saying they were being rude and too loud. “I've got real good friends who are black, and I love them,” Goodman is heard saying in the video. When the women rebuffed Goodman’s request to quiet down, she hurled the n-word at them, along with “stupid.” When Stewart, Shaw, and their other friend asked Goodman if she used the slur with her black friends, Goodman said, “They're not like you.”
On Wednesday, Goodman told the news station she would not say sorry to the group because “they kept pushing at it.” “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen,” she said, adding that she was not a racist. Shaw said the fact that Goodman was willing to repeat the slur showed the “hate” Goodman had in her “heart for the black African-American race.”