Police: North Carolina Woman Charged With Malicious Castration After Cutting Off Her Husband’s Penis

Police say a North Carolina woman has been arrested after tying up her husband and cutting off his penis. James Frabutt, 61, reportedly told deputies that his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, “tied him up, pulled out a knife, and cut off his penis,” according to WNCT. Victoria Thomas Frabutt was arrested and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping, police said in a statement on Facebook. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that deputies found the severed penis, put it on ice, and gave it to medical personnel. He was taken to a hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, though no further details on his condition were immediately available. The motive for the castration is still unclear.