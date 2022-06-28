Abortion Will Be Illegal in North Dakota in One Month
COUNTDOWN
Starting July 28, abortion will be illegal in North Dakota, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley said on Tuesday. In 2007, the state passed a trigger law banning the procedure within 30 days of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Wrigley began the 30-day countdown on Tuesday. Under the law, it is a Class C felony to perform an abortion, and violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The law allows abortions in cases of rape and incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger. North Dakota’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic, plans to move to Moorhead, Minnesota. Given that the clinic only provides abortions on Wednesdays, providers in the state have only five days left to perform the procedure.