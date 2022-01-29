CHEAT SHEET
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem Dies ‘Unexpectedly’
The North Dakota attorney general died suddenly late Friday. Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was not disclosed. He was 68. Stenehjem had been hospitalized that morning with what his brother believed was an inflamed ulcer. Allan Stenehjem said at the time that his brother was in excellent health and that he did not expect the hospitalization to last long. He was the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, according to the Associated Press, though he announced in December he would not run again. Stenehjem’s office said in a statement, “It is with the utmost sadness that the Office of Attorney General announces that Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly Friday.”