North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Launches 2024 GOP Nomination Race
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has entered the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, becoming the latest entry in a rapidly growing list of long-shot candidates hoping to catch up to Donald Trump. Burgum explained his motivation for entering the fray in a Wall Street Journal article posted online late Tuesday, with his campaign expected to get underway in Fargo on Wednesday. “We need a change in the White House,” Burgum wrote in his piece. “We need a new leader for a changing economy. That’s why I’m announcing my run for president today.” Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday and Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence followed suit on Wednesday.