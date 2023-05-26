North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter GOP Presidential Race
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is reported to be next GOP figure to throw their hat into the ring as a Republican presidential candidate. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the 66-year-old former software entrepreneur will announce his campaign at an event on June 7 in Fargo. It was in Fargo that Burgum started and built up his firm Great Plains Software, which he sold to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001. The Journal said Fargo had been picked “because it is close to his tiny hometown of Arthur and would underscore small-town and economic themes he would emphasize in a campaign.” Burgum, who has little national profile, will be joining an increasingly crowded field—albeit one with a clear frontrunner in Donald Trump. “Known for a casual style and noninflammatory rhetoric, Burgum would stand in stark contrast to Trump,” the Journal said. In a recent interview with the Forum in Fargo, Burgum spoke about a “silent majority” that was not well represented in a polarized America. “All the engagement right now is occurring on the edge,” he said. “There’s definitely a yearning for some alternatives right now.”