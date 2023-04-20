CHEAT SHEET
North Dakota Makes Gender-Affirming Care for Minors a Crime
North Dakota has joined at least 13 other states that have enacted laws banning gender-affirming care for minors. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill that will immediately make it a crime to give transgender health care to people under the age of 18. Health-care providers risk up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for performing gender reassignment surgery on a minor. They also face up to 360 days in prison and $3000 in fines for providing puberty blockers to a transgender child. The move continues North Dakota’s assault on trans rights after Burgum signed a law earlier this month banning transgender girls and women from competing in female sports teams.