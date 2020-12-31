North Dakota Man ‘Terrorized’ Ex-Boss Over Ignored Friend Request: Cops
VIRTUAL SNUB
A North Dakota man is facing felony charges after police say he went on a rampage against his former boss over an ignored friend request on Facebook. “Accept my friend request or I’m going to murder you,” 29-year-old Caleb Burczyk wrote to his former boss shortly before escalating things to real-life action, according to an affidavit cited by the Williston Herald. Burczyk now faces charges of burglary and terrorizing after kicking in his former boss’ door, police say. A judge set his bond at $25,000 earlier this week. Astonishingly, authorities say the friend request was only ignored for a short time before it triggered a full-fledged attack. After reportedly sending the friend request on Dec. 24 followed by a flurry of menacing threats, Burczyk is said to have warned his unnamed former boss on Dec. 26 that there would be unspecified consequences if the friend request continued to go ignored and Burczyk would have to get in his pickup truck to find his unwilling friend. He reportedly attached a photo of his truck in that message, before later taking to Snapchat with a cryptic message about his former boss needing a new door, authorities said.