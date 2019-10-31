CHEAT SHEET
North Dakota Passes Law Allowing People to Revoke Consent During Sex
North Dakota’s legislature has passed a bill allowing people to revoke consent during sex, meaning perpetrators can be prosecuted for sexual assault even if the victims initially gave their consent. The state was previously the only one in the country not to allow this. Supporters of the bill say police have declined to press sexual-assault charges and prosecutors have declined to prosecute them because of the old law. A Wake County woman who says her husband became violent during sex saw his charges dropped from second-degree rape to misdemeanor assault because of it. Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to sign the bill.
“This is the most common sense piece of legislation we’ll ever pass,” said state Senator Jeff Jackson, who introduced the bill. “It’s an incredible victory for women’s rights and protections for victims of sexual assault.”