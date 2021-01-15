White Lawmaker Says Black People Are Glad Ancestors Were Enslaved

Read it at InForum
A North Dakota lawmaker is under fire for saying that Black Americans are “glad their ancestors were brought here as slaves.” State Rep. Terry Jones, a white Republican, made the outrageous comment while pushing a bill that would mandate agencies list “American” as a race on government forms, InForum reported. Jamaal Abegaz, a board member of Fargo Black Lives Matter, told the site that the measure was “nonsense” and that Jones’ comment was “racist”and “unrelenting buffoonery.” Earlier this year, Democrats tried to knock Jones off the ballot by arguing that he’s actually a resident of Wyoming.